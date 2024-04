Talking to Baltic Exchange chief executive Mark Jackson on the day of the Baltimore bridge disaster seemed appropriate.

Events of this magnitude have pushed shipping to the top of the news agenda in recent months and attracted growing interest from hedge funds, venture capitalists and others “adjacent to shipping”, he believes.

“They’re seeing the headlines about whether you’ve got the Houthis firing missiles, or there’s congestion in Suez or Panama, and all of these sort of things,” he said.