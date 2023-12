One of the world’s largest flag states has sharply increased its demands over a shipping carbon levy as it faces becoming a registry without a home through climate catastrophe, a senior official has told TradeWinds.

Albon Ishoda, the island state’s presidential special envoy for shipping, on Saturday demanded a starting point of $150 per tonne of CO 2 for the fee for all international shipping voyages, a 50% increase from the demand it made with a group of Pacific Island states earlier this year.