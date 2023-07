Norwegian shipping group Stolt-Nielsen could be facing a bill of $155m after losing an appeal relating to the fire on the MSC Flaminia in 2012.

The US Court of Appeals affirmed by two to one “in all material respects” the ruling on liability from 2018 made by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, the company said.

The 6,732-teu container ship (built 2001) suffered a blaze while crossing the Atlantic.