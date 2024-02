The German KG owner of a container ship has arrested a Chinese bulker in what lawyers believe is the first Indian court case involving a collision that happened outside the country’s territorial waters.

Elbsun GmBH & Co KG has arrested ATL Shipping’s 93,100-dwt New Legend (built 2012) to recover €2.26m ($2.45m) in costs it claims to have suffered when the post-panamax collided with its 889-teu feeder-size boxship Elbsun (built 2012) when it was anchored off Istanbul on 17 September 2023.