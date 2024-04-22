Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott and other city officials have filed court papers alleging negligence by ship manager Synergy Marine and shipowner Grace Ocean over the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The allegation came as part of the first claim filed in a federal court case over the deadly incident involving the 9,962-teu container ship Dali (built 2015).

Rattling off a series of allegations, Scott and the Baltimore City Council used the filing to accuse the two shipping companies targeted in the filing of “carelessness, negligence, gross negligence and recklessness” and describe the vessel as unseaworthy.