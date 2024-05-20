Campbell Johnston Clark (CJC) has added to its expertise in Singapore with a hire from rival law firm Squire Patton Boggs.

Chua Aik Hui has been appointed transactional director in the Asian office.

She has been a senior associate at Squire Patton Boggs for the past three years.

Chua becomes a partner specialising in advising multinational financial institutions, sponsors, owners and lessors on asset financing in the maritime and offshore oil and gas sectors.

Her key areas of experience include financing structures such as secured, unsecured, export credit agency-backed and sustainability-linked financings, pre-delivery financings, refinancings, sale and leasebacks and Japanese leases, CJC said.

“Chua also has significant experience in advising clients on shipbuilding contracts, time charters, bareboat charters, sale-and-purchase agreements and other commercial and project documents,” it added.

She is qualified in Singapore and in England and Wales.

“We are delighted to welcome Aik Hui to CJC’s growing team,” said director James Clayton, head of the commercial & finance department in London.

“She will not only enhance the Singapore team, which has already established itself as a market leader in shipping and maritime law in Asia, but will also reinforce CJC’s global reputation in complex transactional work.”

The hire will help the Singapore team to provide a regional focus for transactional work that “reflects the growing status of its London team and matches the company’s continuing ambitions for growth in Asia”.

Increasing Asian presence

Five CJC directors are now located in Singapore.

Last week, the firm added Ed Harris as an associate solicitor in London.

The litigation specialist had been an associate at rival Stephenson Harwood for the past three years.

He has represented clients in the High Court and Court of Appeal in London as well as in arbitration forums.

In January, CJC promoted Helen McCormick and Andrew Shannon to partners.

The moves lifted the number of partners to 20.