Belgian owner Euronav’s emergence as the victor in a UK court battle with UniCredit over a misdelivered cargo claim has led to one leading commodities and shipping law firm questioning if this is the end of the bill of lading (BoL) as the security backbone of a trade finance structure.

BoLs have formed an integral part of the trade finance structure, according to Baldev Bhinder and Ramandeep Kaur of the Singapore-based law firm Blackstone & Gold.

“They are often a fundamental security for banks to receive because they give the lawful holder the right of possession to the cargo, and failing that, the right to bring a misdelivery claim against the shipowner that issues the BoL,” they said in a response to the May dismissal of Unicredit’s appeal.