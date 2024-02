A former Vitol trader faces up to 30 years in prison after being convicted in the US of paying more than $1m in bribes to secure a contract worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Javier Aguilar, 49, was found guilty of bribing officials of Petroecuador, the Ecuadorean state-owned oil company, after an eight-week trial. He was also convicted on Friday of laundering money used to bribe officials from Ecuador and an affiliate of Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex.