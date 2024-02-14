A shipowning entity connected to Germany’s Hammonia Reederei is asking an Indian court to overturn the arrest of a product tanker at the center of a legal battle with a Greek painting and coatings contractor.

General Shipping arrested Hammonia’s 49,700-dwt product tanker Weco Madeleine (built 2016) in the port of Mundra in July 2023, claiming that the ship’s owner refused to pay for additional costs incurred when paint jobs on the Weco Madeleine and its identical sister ship Hammonia Athene (built 2015, since renamed Weco Amelie) ran into overtime and came in over budget.