Law firm Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has taken a shipping team from collapsed Ince in Greece for the second time in four months.

The UK-headquartered maritime specialist said it is expanding its dispute resolution practice with three new partners, Jamila Khan, Aris Moschopoulos and Dimitris Giomelakis.

They come from the former Piraeus office of Ince, along with a team comprising four senior associates, three associates, a trainee, a paralegal and a marine manager.