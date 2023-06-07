Ukraine has called on port state control to detain ships with Russian flags or class documents that were issued by offices in areas occupied by Moscow’s forces.

It has identified more than 130 vessels it says were unlawfully registered in Crimea since 2014, when troops occupied the region and held sham referendums to support the takeover.

In a submission to the International Maritime Organization, Ukraine said Moscow was likely to attempt the “same illegal practices” in areas under occupation following the invasion from February last year.