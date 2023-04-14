Leading oil pollution legal experts are warning that the insurance industry and shipping’s oil pollution compensation regime could struggle to cope with a major casualty involving a sanctioned tanker.

Shipping lawyers Colin de La Rue, Jonathan Hare and Charles B Anderson were talking to TradeWinds at the launch of the third edition of the legal reference book Shipping and the Environment Law and Practice.

The weighty tome, running to 1,500 pages, is considered by many in the industry as the “bible” on the subject of law and marine oil pollution.