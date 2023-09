London’s Metropolitan Police is investigating legal firm Axiom Ince after it was alleged that client funds were used to acquire property and two law firms from insolvency, including Ince & Co.

Ince & Co was acquired from insolvency by Axiom DWFM in April this year.

The involvement of the police follows an investigation by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) which was alerted to a £64m ($78m) hole in Axiom’s client fund.