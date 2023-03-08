A high-profile container stack collapse off Hawaii has spun a complex web of claims as cargo insurers, carriers and vessel interests continue to trade blows more than two years after the incident.

The legal brawl taking place in a US federal court in New York is centred on the 14,000-teu ONE Apus (built 2019), a container ship owned by Japan’s NYK Line that operates in the services of Ocean Network Express (ONE).

The ship lost more than 1,800 containers at sea in November 2020 while it was 1,600 nautical miles (2,960 km) north-west of Hawaii while sailing from Yantian, China, to Long Beach, California.