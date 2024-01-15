The founder and CEO of advocacy organisation Human Rights at Sea has stepped down to focus on behind-the-scenes investigations of abuse within shipping and coastal communities.

David Hammond, 52, said he was looking for a new challenge after a decade as an outspoken rights campaigner, working with governments to develop laws and policies to improve the lives of workers at sea.

He left the organisation after publishing the Geneva Declaration on Human Rights at Sea, a four-pronged agenda aimed at protecting the rights of maritime workers and communities. The charity will continue to promote its goals under new leadership.

“Instead of banging on the outside of the door … I want to now start working much more closely, particularly with states, commercially and with other NGOs, on more discreet work in the background, which is equally influential,” said Hammond.

He said the work would include working to establish ownership of vessels involved in crew abandonment cases, deaths and disappearances from ships, and child labour abuse within coastal communities.

He said the group, based in the UK, was already working on ensuring the fair treatment and education for staff on superyachts.

“In a nutshell, it’s boots on the groundwork, which has always been my passion and priority while allowing Human Rights at Sea (HRAS) to really focus on the strategic advocacy at UN and state level.”

The organisation, Human Rights at Sea International, had been a subsidiary of the original charity that was set up in 2013.

The non-profit investigations and consultancy body will be expanded under Hammond. It will also look to use proceeds from paid consultancies and investigations to help start-up organisations involved in similar work.

“There has to be a long-term and consistent, tenacious approach to looking into dark corners and calling out bad operations and the bad actors … there can be no let-up,” he said.

“The protection of human and labour rights at sea is a constant requirement to be fulfilled.”