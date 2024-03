An Indian harbour pilot has taken an unusual legal measure in the form of an admiralty arrest to obtain damages for injuries he claims have ended his shipping career.

Captain Shishir Nishkant Patange, a pilot working for the Deendayal Port Authority, has secured an arrest warrant against Fujian Shipping’s 44,700-dwt bulk carrier Jin Hai Hua (built 2012) in an extremely rare example of a ship being arrested over a personal injury claim.