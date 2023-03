The chief executive of Russian shipowner Pola Raiz has stepped down from the board of the International Chamber of Shipping after his company was sanctioned by the US.

Albert Vygovskii, 53, resigned from the board of the shipowner on Tuesday, according to the UK’s company register, four days after US officials included the St Petersburg-based company and its 22 general cargo vessels in the latest round of sanctions.

He had been a member of the board since June 2021.