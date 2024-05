An English judge has ordered a Syrian ship manager to serve 18 months in prison for lying about his assets and falsifying documents during a legal battle with US-based investor Oaktree Capital Management (OCM Maritime) over terminated charters for two handysize bulkers.

Greece-based Abdul Jalil Mallah failed to disclose full details of properties he owned while he was being pursued for more than $1m in costs after losing the legal dispute, the High Court found.