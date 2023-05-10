A US seafarer has reportedly surrendered his credentials on allegations that he sexually harassed a cadet serving on an AP Moller-Maersk vessel.

Electrician Paul Pagano voluntarily handed over his merchant mariner’s licence last week after US Coast Guard Investigation Service filed a complaint against him for alleged harassment on the 6,000-ceu car carrier Alliance Fairfax (built 2005), according to Newsday. The ship is part of the fleet of Maersk Line Ltd, the Danish shipping giant’s US-flag arm.

The investigation against Pagano stemmed from allegations by a female cadet known only as Midshipman Y.