A trio of shipping companies have agreed to yet another settlement — this one for $96.5m — for the 2021 oil spill off the coast of California.

Amplify Energy, the Houston company that had its pipeline torn open allegedly by dragged anchors, said MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, Costmare-controlled Capetanissa Maritime and China Cosco Shipping entities have agreed to settle its legal dispute, with the energy company coming away with a net of $85m.