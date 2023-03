Sembcorp Marine’s shipyard facility in Brazil is being investigated for “alleged irregularities”, the company confirmed in a regulatory filing.

The Office of the Comptroller General of Brazil has reportedly published a notice in the official gazette saying it had “initiated a preliminary administrative liability proceeding” against Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz Ltda (EJA).

The notice did not provide further details, and Sembcorp Marine said it was unable to assess the matter or impact, if any.