Seven people have been arrested as part of an investigation by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) into around £66m ($82m) of client money that went missing from collapsed law firm Axiom Ince.

Raids were conducted across nine sites early on Tuesday morning by the UK white-collar crime agency, which is tasked with investigating the most complex financial cases.

an SFO statement said more than 80 SFO investigators, plus officers from London’s Metropolitan Police, arrived at locations in south-east England to bring the individuals in for questioning and search for potential evidence.