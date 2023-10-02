Middle East shipbuilder Privinvest can appeal against a decision to grant immunity to Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi on the eve of a $2bn corruption case in the UK, according to reports.

Mozambique is suing Privinvest, its Lebanese-born owner Iskandar Safa and others over alleged bribes of more than $136m to corrupt Mozambique officials over a series of shipping-related investments.

Credit Suisse, one of the defendants, agreed an out-of-court deal on the eve of the trial, its new owner UBS said on Sunday.