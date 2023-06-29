A leading shipping barrister warns that shipowners will still run up against a host of differing rules on scrapping, despite the ratification of the Hong Kong Convention.

The Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe & Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (HKC) will enter into force in two years after Liberia and Bangladesh gave it the thumbs up this month.

London-based James Turner KC of Quadrant Chambers said: “Whilst on the face of it this is good news, in reality owners of end-of-life ships will continue to be confronted with a complex mishmash of contradictory international regulation.”