Law firm Squire Patton Boggs has raided the offices of rival Ince & Co to bolster its litigation practice in Hong Kong.

Ruaridh Guy has joined the law firm’s commodities and shipping industry group along with associates Lauras Rambinas and Tina Wong.

He follows Squire Patton Boggs’ recent addition of Michael Wray in Houston, Joel Cockerell in Singapore and Marco Crusafio in Milan.