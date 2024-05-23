UK-headquartered law firm Stephenson Harwood has launched a new maritime, trade and offshore practice group to combine its ship finance, shipping and trade and commodities expertise.

The new group will be led by maritime and offshore partner Dora Mace-Kokota, bringing together a team of 56 partners and 97 lawyers from across eight offices around the world.

“Stephenson Harwood has a unique market position; what sets us apart is having both a premier ship finance and a premier shipping and offshore practice in one firm,” said chief executive Eifion Morris.