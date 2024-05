An attempt by the Singapore arm of Vietnamese bunkering group Privillion Management to arrest a product tanker over a charter gone wrong was thwarted by the beaching of the vessel at an Alang ship recycling yard.

The attempt to arrest the 8,100-dwt product tanker Kel (built 1994) stems from a dispute stretching back to December 2022, when Privillion agreed to charter the ship, then known as Heng Yeng, from Heng Zhen Yang (HK) Marine.