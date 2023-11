The Hamburg Public Prosecutor has charged three people over the sale of a container ship that was recycled in India allegedly in breach of European Union environmental waste laws.

The ship and the company involved have not been named by the public prosecutor.

Ship recycling lobby group NGO Shipbreaking Platform named the ship as the 3,104-teu CS Discovery (built 2001), which was sold for recycling and broken up in Alang India in 2017.