The UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) is pursuing legal action against Intrada Ships Management over a fatal collision in 2021.

The in-house manager of UK owner Scotline faces a charge of failing to operate a vessel safely after the 4,800-dwt UK-flagged general cargo ship Scot Carrier (built 2018) clashed with 500-dwt Danish split hopper barge Karin Hoj (built 1997) in the Baltic Sea off Sweden.