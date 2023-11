Belgian tanker owner Euronav has won the final round in a legal battle over a $24.7m cargo misdelivery claim.

The shipping company said the UK’s Supreme Court has refused Italian lender UniCredit permission to appeal an earlier High Court ruling.

This was the final roll of the dice for the bank after it claimed damages for an alleged misdelivery of oil on Euronav’s 161,000-dwt suezmax Sienna (built 2007) in 2020.