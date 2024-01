International law firm Holman Fenwick Willan (HFW) has enticed former Clyde & Co partner Maurice Thompson to lead its global litigation funding team.

Joining as a partner based in Melbourne, Australia, Thompson’s new role focusses on litigation/disputes funding and maritime, energy, aviation, drones, oil and gas, and resources and commodities law.

The appointment is part of an ongoing expansion that has seen HFW Australia double the size of its team since 2015.