UK-headquartered law firm Watson Farley & Williams has expanded its shipping practice with recruits from Stephenson Harwood and the collapsed Ince group.

Maritime disputes expert Nikki Chu, who was previously a managing associate in the marine and international trade group at Stephenson Harwood, has joined WFW as a partner in London.

Chu has more than 11 years of experience, specialising in dry cargo shipping, including charterparty, bill of lading, cargo and shipbuilding disputes, and advising clients on LNG shipping issues.