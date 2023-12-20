An age-old question looks closer to being resolved following a recent court decision: what makes or does not make a floating craft a ship?

A ruling by a High Court of Singapore judge in a contract payment dispute has provided a threshold definition under the country’s laws.

The ruling stems from moves by Singapore’s Aquaculture Centre of Excellence (ACE) to throw out Vallianz’s March arrest of its floating fish farm Eco Spark by claiming that the converted barge could no longer be legally defined as a ship.