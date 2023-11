The UK High Court has warned that the clock is ticking for loss and damage claims to be lodged from the catastrophic X-Press Pearl fire off Sri Lanka in 2021.

A court notice said all claims must be made before 27 January next year.

The 2,743-teu container ship (built 2021) sank off the coast of Colombo after it was overcome by a massive cargo fire that continued for nearly two weeks in May two years ago.