An aframax tanker removed from the US sanctions blacklist last month has secured a five to seven-month time charter with the shipping arm of ExxonMobil.

The 115,900-dwt Yasa Golden Bosphorus (built 2007) has been chartered out at around $42,500 per day with SeaRiver Maritime, according to Clarksons and market sources.

The charter is the first since the tanker and its registered owner, Ice Pearl Navigation, became the first entities hit by US sanctions last October for alleged breaches of the oil price cap.