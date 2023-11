TOP STORY

Saverys step into Euronav as Fredriksen exits

Alexander Saverys is the new chief executive of Euronav. Photo: CMB

John Fredriksen’s Frontline has cemented its exit from Euronav, which appointed Alexander Saverys as its chief executive in what he described as a new chapter for the tanker giant. The deal ends a dispute over the Belgian tanker owner with a solution that in effect divides the company.