New York-based shipping and aviation group Libra has formed a new aerospace subsidiary to tap into the projected $1 trillion space economy.

The owner of Lomar Shipping aims to lease a broad portfolio of space assets and has already acquired an Arctic ground station.

The group has also committed to building an additional 20 ground stations around the world.

The privately owned company, led by George Logothetis, said Space Leasing International (SLI) is the world’s first space leasing business for the full spectrum of such assets.