Oslo-listed Hoegh Autoliners has teamed up with energy company Varo Energy to develop biofuel solutions.

The Switzerland-based company is a joint venture between the Carlyle Group, an investment firm and Vitol, the Dutch energy group with business operations in fossil fuel supplies and distribution, e-mobility and a growing focus on renewables.

Varo will supply Hoegh Autoliners with various blends of advanced biofuels to help showcase potential ahead of regulations forcing shipping to reduce vessel emissions.