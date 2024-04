The Indian Navy reaffirmed its leading role in fighting resurgent piracy off Somalia, rushing to the aid of another captured vessel on Friday.

According to a navy statement, Indian warships INS Sumedha and INS Trishul intercepted the Al Kambar — a fishing boat boarded by armed pirates on Thursday — as it was sailing 90 nautical miles (about 170 km) southwest of the Yemeni island of Socotra.