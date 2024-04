Iranian forces seized a giant boxship owned by Zodiac Maritime and chartered by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co early on Saturday.

The target of the operation in the Strait of Hormuz was the 15,000-teu MSC Aries (built 2020), MSC said, confirming an earlier TradeWinds report.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2Cf_hLzdrE">watch on YouTube</a>

The vessel has been diverted from her itinerary towards Iran, the company said in a statement.