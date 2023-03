Danish Shipping is calling for a new approach to tackling West African piracy after the boarding of a Monjasa bunker tanker in the region.

The 13,700-dwt Danish ship Monjasa Reformer (built 2003) has been spotted 470 nautical miles (870 km) from the spot where it was attacked by pirates on Saturday night, with no contact yet established.

It was boarded 260 km off Pointe Noir, Republic of the Congo, but was sighted off Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday.