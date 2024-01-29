Pirates prowling around the Indian Ocean seem to be turning their attention to smaller fishing boats after several unsuccessful attempts to board larger commercial ships.

Indian and Sri Lankan navies reported two incidents over the weekend, one of which seems to have been successful.

Suspected Somali pirates boarded and hijacked a Sri Lankan fishing trawler with six seafarers on board, Diaplous said in a maritime security advisory on Sunday.

The Lorenzo Putha-4 was sailing north of the Seychelles when the incident happened. There has been no contact with the vessel since, Diaplous said, citing a spokesman of the Sri Lanka Navy.

The second attack was revealed by the Indian Navy early on Monday.

The warship INS Sumitra intervened to thwart a boarding against the Iranian-flagged fishing vessel Iman.

Seventeen seafarers were briefly taken hostage on the boat, by pirates whose nationality remains undisclosed.

“[The] Sumitra intercepted the vessel [Iman], acted in accordance with the established standard operating procedures to coerce the pirates for the safe release of the crew along with the boat and ensured the successful release of all 17 crew members along with the boat,” the Indian Navy’s spokesman said on X.

The Iranian-flagged fishing boat Iman was attacked by pirates in the Indian Ocean. Photo: Indian Navy via X

It is the second time this month that swift action by an Indian warship caused intruders to give up a piracy attempt and flee.

On 5 January, Indian commandos took control of the 170,100-dwt Lila Norfolk (built 2006), which had been previously boarded by five or six armed persons in the open sea off the coast of Somalia.

After failing to break into the bulker’s citadel, the intruders abandoned the vessel before help arrived in the shape of the INS Chennai.

Somali piracy, which was believed to have been extinguished after 2017, flared up last November — possibly in the wake of the Red Sea crisis sparked by Yemen’s Houthis.

In the first, and only successful attack so far, a Bulgarian bulker — the 41,600-dwt Ruen (built 2016) — was hijacked on 14 December. The ship is now off the coast of Puntland and ransom negotiations are understood to be underway.

In another recent incident that bears all the hallmarks of Somali piracy, maritime security agencies reported on 27 January that an unidentified merchant ship exchanged fire with assailants on a small craft some 780 nautical miles (1,400 km) east of Hafun, Somalia.

The craft had four armed people on board with automatic rifles and a rocket-propelled grenade launcher.