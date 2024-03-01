In episode one of the TradeWinds Wavelength podcast we explore the latest developments in the Red Sea, including the resumption of sanctions, how the situation is impacting other nations in the region and how state-based attacks on shipping could become a new normal.

We also look at the bullish LNG market, and, by looking at the recent rush of financial results, detect a growing bullishness about the future of the energy commodity.

The episode includes a high-level assessment of the state of the industry and a summary of the week’s news.