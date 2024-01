What can we be sure about in 2024 when it comes to the conversation about the race to refuel shipping?

Let’s take a quick recap. Shipping has a new goal set by the International Maritime Organization, but a report from the same body has shown that the industry is not on track to meet this target.

Meanwhile, another United Nations entity, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or UNFCCC, has now agreed to the phase-out of fossil fuels across society.