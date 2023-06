Danish investor J Lauritzen is backing the merger of BW Group and Scorpio Group wind farm vessel companies Cadeler and Eneti.

The Copenhagen company is a shareholder in both operations, which announced a tie-up on Friday morning.

The all-share transaction will see the Cadeler name survive.

Cadeler’s other major shareholder, Swire Pacific, has approved the deal, as has Eneti’s management.

“We…believe that the deal makes good sense,” Lauritzen chief executive Kristian Morch told TradeWinds.