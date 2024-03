Shipowner Altera Infrastructure has sealed a sale of its anchor-handling tug (AHT) company ALP Maritime Group as part of a refocusing on its core markets.

The UK-based FPSO and shuttle tanker group did not reveal the buyer, but the statement confirmed TradeWinds’ report from last month that the eight super-large ships were changing hands.

Filings from Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defence (CADE) showed the buyer is giant Dutch contractor and shipowner Boskalis.