Australia, a global champion of oil and gas, has awarded the first feasibility licenses for developing the nation’s debut offshore wind projects.

Six projects have been authorised to begin detailed assessment work to determine feasibility, including environmental studies and management plans.

The initial six projects are High Sea Wind, Gippsland Skies, Blue Mackerel North, Kut-Wut Brataualung, Orsted Offshore Australia (Gippsland 01) and Star of the South Wind Farm.