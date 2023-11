Norway’s Havila Shipping has sold its final anchor-handling tug supply ships as the repercussions of its 2020 restructuring continue to be felt.

The Oslo-listed owner said three vessels have been offloaded “following demands from lenders”.

They are the super-large 23,066-bhp AHTS duo Havila Jupiter (built 2010) and Havila Venus (built 2009), and the large 5,500-dwt platform supply vessel Havila Commander (built 2010).