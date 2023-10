Florent Kirchhoff was tasked with growing Singapore-based Britoil Offshore Services when he joined as its new chief executive in April 2022. In less than two years, he has more than doubled the fleet.

He has done that at a time when the offshore sector’s traditional financiers still regard it as uninvestable.

It helped that Kirchhoff brought with him nearly 18 years of senior executive experience in asset management and commercial strategy roles at Swire Pacific Offshore.