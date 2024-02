Cadeler has raised NOK 1.76bn ($166m) in a private placement to finance an offshore wind installation vessel newbuild.

The Oslo-listed owner sold about 39.5m shares at NOK 44.50 a piece, according to a statement.

Its two major shareholders, BW Group and Scorpio, both put fresh capital into the pot.

The placement took place after the close of market on Thursday through an accelerated bookbuilding process managed by DNB Markets and Jefferies .